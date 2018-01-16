Police, U.S. Marshals Service involved in ‘tactical incident’ at N. Portland apartment complex

Police teams were called out to assist the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a north Portland apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the Ridgecrest Timbers Apartments on the 8900 block of North Columbia Boulevard.

Police described the situation as a “tactical incident.”

No other details were immediately released.

People in the Ridgecrest Timbers Apartments were advised to shelter in place, unless they receive other directions from officers. Police said this step was implemented “out of an abundance of caution.”

FOX 12 will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.