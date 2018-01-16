Suspect in custody after 'tactical incident' at N. Portland apartment complex

Police teams were called out to assist the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a north Portland apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the Ridgecrest Timbers Apartments on the 8900 block of North Columbia Boulevard.

Police described the situation as a “tactical incident.”

FOX 12 spoke to neighbors who said they don't see this kind of action in their neighborhood.

"It's pretty much quiet and never like this," said April Lidster.

Kimela Green says a friend of her's lives right next door to where the wanted suspect was holed up.

"They broke out the window next door and everything, got the dog but the man ain't coming out," said Green.

Members of CNT, SERT and the Tactical Negotiation Team worked together for about three hours before taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect's identity and charges will be released after he is booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

People in the Ridgecrest Timbers Apartments were advised to shelter in place during the incident. Police said this step was implemented “out of an abundance of caution.”

A TriMet bus was brought to the scene to help keep people who had left their homes warm.

Residents that were evacuated are now allowed to return home.

