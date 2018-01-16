Friends remember Forest Grove motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUII crash

Investigators say he was riding a motorcycle when he was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver near Mt. Hood Saturday, and now friends of 71-year-old David Weiss are remembering him.

Friends say Weiss had been a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and just recently joined a motorcycle group within the Cornelius lodge called the Eagle Riders.

As it happens, his first – and last – ride with the group was Saturday morning, only hours before he was killed.

“He was so enthusiastic about motorcycling that day that instead of taking his truck to Mt. Hood that day, he took his bike, and that’s what precipitated what happened,” said Steve Cotterill, the president of the Cornelius Eagle Riders.

Cotterill said Weiss was a private man, but he loved being on the road and was bubbling over with enthusiasm for sharing his passion for riding with others in the group.

Weiss was riding his motorcycle on Highway 26 near Rhododenron on Saturday evening with his girlfriend, Nancy Ludwig, 70, seated behind him on the bike.

Investigators said an oncoming driver came around a blind corner in Weiss’s lane, and hit them head-on. Weiss died at the scene and Ludwig was flown to a Portland hospital, where she’s still being treated with serious injuries.

Oregon State Police said the driver responsible for the crash is Robert Walsh, 54, of Gresham. He’s now facing several charges, including manslaughter and DUII.

Back at the Eagles lodge, it’s a difficult time as news of the crash is spreading.

“My boyfriend and I got the phone call that it was Dave and GiGi [Ludwig],” said Eagles member Jane Willhoite. “Oh my goodness, just complete disbelief and shock that somebody who was so new to our membership and that we were looking forward to riding with [was killed] – you just sit there in stunned disbelief, you just don’t know – it’s scary.”

Friends at the lodge plan to hold a memorial service for Weiss. The details are still being worked out, but they say the Eagle Riders will be involved.

