Deputies: Man arrested after stealing two puppies in Cornelius; puppies still missing

Photo of the two puppies that were stolen (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he admitted to stealing two puppies.

The sheriff's office said two American Bully puppies escaped through a hole in a fence in the 2000 block of North Fremont Street in Cornelius.

The owner put up flyers believing the puppies were lost and not stolen. However, a member of the community sent in a tip that the puppies had been seen with a man in the area right after they went missing.

The sheriff's office said based on a suspect description, deputies interview a potential suspect that is known to law enforcement.

The suspect, 18-year-old Sheikhnoor Abdi, admitted to seeing the puppies and stole them knowing they were likely lost. Abdi then told deputies he abandoned them near the railroad tracks around North 26th Avenue and North Fremont Street after realizing he wouldn't be able to care for them.

Abdi was arrested and lodged into the Washington County Jail on two counts of theft in the first degree.

The sheriff's office said the puppies are still missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the puppies is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

