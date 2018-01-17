Suspect in Hockinson home burglary, arson arrested after north Portland standoff

A 35-year-old man wanted for allegedly stealing from a Hockinson, Washington home and setting it on fire last month was arrested Tuesday night.

Daniel Cronin was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two warrants for his arrest following a three-hour long standoff with police in north Portland.

The U.S. Marshal's Office called officers to help take a wanted fugitive into custody.

People at the Ridgecrest Timbers Apartments were asked to shelter in place during the standoff.

Cronin is accused of breaking into a Hockinson home on Christmas Eve with Joshua Roland.

Clark County deputies said the pair set the house on fire to cover up evidence, because Roland cut himself in the house.

The Hockinson family caught the suspects on camera.

Roland was arrested at the Embassy Suites in northeast Portland earlier this month.

Cronin will be taken back to Clark County to appear in court.

