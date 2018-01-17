Crew responds to fire at Tigard law office, no injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Crew responds to fire at Tigard law office, no injuries

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters extinguished a fire at a law office in Tigard early Wednesday morning.

At 2:05 a.m., a TVF&R crew responded to a fire alarm at a building near Southwest Hampton Street and Southwest 66th Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a two-story law office full of smoke. They isolated the fire to one room and a crawl space.

Less than an hour after firefighters arrived at the scene, TVF&R said the fire was under control.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

