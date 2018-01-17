Court docs: Two men arrested in Polk County after they left ham sandwich box, other items at vandalized home

Two men accused of breaking into and burning a Dallas home last month were arrested this week after police had some help in their investigation with what was left behind at the scene.

On Dec. 29, a Dallas police officer responded to a home in the 300 block of Southeast Arizona Street on the report of a fire.

According to court documents, the homeowner said the residence had just been remodeled and he was planning to sell it before it was found vandalized and burned.

All of the house’s windows and floors were covered in white paint, the interior doors and cabinets were damaged and many holes were found in the drywall. A fire, determined to be set intentionally, was lit in a back bedroom.

Court documents state police found a Samsung cell phone at the home, along with Milwaukee’s Best Ice Beer cans and a plastic Safeway container for a ham and Swiss sandwich.

Police obtained surveillance video from Safeway which showed a man, identified as 21-year-old Joshua Delano, buying beer and a sandwich.

It was also determined the phone left at the home belonged to Delano.

Delano was arrested Sunday after he was spotted walking in Dallas and admitted to police he bought the beer and sandwich and had lost his phone.

According to court documents, Delano identified 20-year-old Stanley Mock as the other suspect in the home burglary and arson. Delano told police he and Mock went to the unoccupied Dallas house Dec. 29 and entered it through the garage.

He admitted to police that he and Mock vandalized the home and that Mock set the fire.

Mock was interviewed by police Monday and showed an officer videos on his phone of the alleged vandalism, including footage of Mock saying he and Delano started the house fire as fire trucks were driving in the background.

Both Delano and Mock face charges of first-degree arson, first degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

