Removal of semi from Columbia River underway on I-84 near Corbett

Crews are still working to remove a semi-truck from the Columbia River nearly two days after it crashed into the water.

The work is not expected to be done until mid-afternoon, keeping one of the westbound lanes closed during the work.

The trailer attached to the semi was pulled out earlier Wednesday after crews first used a crane to pull two dozen 1,700-pound bags of oats out of it.

Happening now: removing the oats from the trailer before the pull the semi out.@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/M1t95PiGKL — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 17, 2018

Tough to see, but trailer is out of the water now pic.twitter.com/WRyHYmjmzD — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 17, 2018

Workers trying to remove the truck first but a boom around the vehicle as a precaution after Oregon Department of Transportation officials said a small oil sheen was briefly spotted near the crash Tuesday.

Michael Bauder of Van’s Towing is working on the removal and told FOX 12 crews are experienced in this kind of cleanup project.

"Everybody pretty much knows their job,” he said. “The most challenging thing is going to be making sure the oil stays in the truck and doesn't get into the water that is the big concern."

The cranes are here. This will be interesting to see how they pull it all off pic.twitter.com/SyxFUFu538 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 17, 2018

The truck and trailer crashed into the river Monday night after first hitting an SUV that was on the side of the road on westbound Interstate 84 near Corbett.

The truck driver and two men who had been in the SUV all were taken to the hospital. The two men were released shortly thereafter but the woman driving the truck faced more serious injuries, though she is expected to survive.

Investigators with the Oregon State Police said the truck driver was looking at her side mirrors and attempting to change lanes when she hit the SUV on the shoulder of the highway and ended up going down the embankment and into the river.

Currently, the driver is not facing any charges in the incident.

