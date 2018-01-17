On the Go with Joe at Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Wild Mike's Ultimate Pizza

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

Since 1967, a family-owned company has been making pizza in Clackamas that’s enjoyed by people across America.

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza, located at 15815 Southeast Piazza Avenue, produces up to 70,000 pizzas a day, and up to 20 million in a year.

And all that pizza goes a lot of places: the pies are stocked at major retailers including all Walmart locations and is on the menu at thousands of schools.

The crust, sauce and cheese blend are all made daily for its pizza.

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza prides itself on not having anything artificial in its pies.

To learn more, visit WildMikesUltimatePizza.com.

