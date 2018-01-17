FBI offers $10K reward for Clackamas Co. fugitive

FBI age progression image of Barrett Preston Busschau, who would now be 42 years old (FBI)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a new reward in an effort to capture a former Clackamas County resident accused of molesting young girls.

Agents said Barrett Preston Busschau disappeared from the area in 1993 after he was arrested on multiple charges of sex abuse involving children.

Busschau was indicted by a grand jury in July of 1993 of molesting five girls ranging in age from 10 to 15 while he was an 18-year-old and faced five different charges.

He was released pending trial but fled before his next court appearance, leading to another charge and a federal fugitive warrant.

Originally from South Africa, Busschau had lived in the United States since 1984 as a legal permanent resident. Investigators think he initially went to California or Panama but noted the last known sighting of him was in South Africa.

The FBI is now running ads on social media in the Portland metro area and in South Africa in an effort to find Busschau. In addition to the new $10,000 reward, the bureau is releasing a new age-progressed image of Busschau, who would now be 42 years old.

Anyone with information that can help agents locate Barrett Preston Busschau is asked to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at Tips.FBI.gov.

