Sheriff: Washington man wanted for Oregon coast bank robberies caught camping near Bandon

A man with warrants out of Washington who was sought in connection with a pair of bank robberies on the Oregon coast was caught camping in a tent at a park near Bandon, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, information was developed from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office regarding the location of Stanley Carl Green, 55, of Yakima, Washington.

Green is a suspect in bank robberies in Waldport on Dec. 29, 2017, and Port Orford on Dec. 9, 2017.

Investigators determined he was camped in a tent at Bullards Beach State Park north of Bandon.

Deputies said he had a gun in the Waldport robbery, so the Bandon Police Department requested the assistance of the Coos County Emergency Response Team in taking Green into custody.

Green also had warrants for his arrest out of Thurston County, Washington.

Green was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and booked into the Coos County Jail on the fugitive warrants.

The investigation into the bank robberies is continuing by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Port Orford Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.