Southern Oregon man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

A southern Oregon man was arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

Douglas County deputies took a report of sex abuse involving a child on Dec. 19. Detectives said they learned the abuse occurred by a man known to the child.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified 48-year-old George Ervin Ray of Glendale as the suspect.

Ray was arrested Friday on charges including two counts of first-degree sex abuse. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

No other details were released about the investigation.

