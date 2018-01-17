Southern Oregon man arrested in child sex abuse investigation - KPTV - FOX 12

Southern Oregon man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

George Ervin Ray, jail booking photo George Ervin Ray, jail booking photo
A southern Oregon man was arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

Douglas County deputies took a report of sex abuse involving a child on Dec. 19. Detectives said they learned the abuse occurred by a man known to the child.  

As the investigation continued, detectives identified 48-year-old George Ervin Ray of Glendale as the suspect.

Ray was arrested Friday on charges including two counts of first-degree sex abuse. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

No other details were released about the investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

