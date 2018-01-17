Suspect chased away, fires shot during attempted robbery at Dotty’s in Milwaukie

An attempted robbery suspect fired a shot after being chased out of a Dotty’s location in Milwaukie.

Officers responded to the business on the 10800 block of Southeast Oak Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a man wearing a ski mask confronted an employee and pointed a revolver-type handgun at the worker.

The employee refused to give the robber any money and chased the suspect outside. Police said the suspect fired one shot toward the employee. The shot hit the sidewalk, not the employee.

The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction. He did not get away with any cash.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.

