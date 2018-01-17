Timbers acquire World Cup-bound winger on loan for 2018 season - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers acquire World Cup-bound winger on loan for 2018 season

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV image
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old native of Peru played in 25 matches last year for Morelia and made six starts with two goals.

He's also World Cup-bound, having appeared in Peru's two-legged playoff against New Zealand in November. Peru won 2-0 on aggregate. Overall, he's appeared with the Peruvian national team 15 times since his senior debut in 2016.

"Andy is a versatile, young player who will add another element to our attack, and we believe that he has further upside to his development," Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said in a statement.

The Timbers used targeted allocation money and have a purchase option. Polo's arrival is pending a physical and receipt of a visa.

He will occupy an international roster spot.

