The first Kidz Bop album was released in 2001. Now, the 37th album is out.

Some songs on the newest kid-friendly album are “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift and “Feel It Still” by Portland’s Portugal. The Man.

MORE talked to two of the Kidz Bop Kids about being part of the group and their favorite tracks.

Anyone interested in learning more about the music group can visit KidzBop.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.