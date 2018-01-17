City Council approves ordinance reducing speeds on Portland’s residential streets

The Portland City Council approved a proposal Wednesday to reduce the speed limit on Portland's neighborhood streets.

The ordinance will change the 25-mph speed limit to just 20 mph as part of the city's Vision Zero program to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025.

According to AAA, someone who is hit by a driver going 25 mph is nearly twice as likely to die compared to someone hit at 20.

Officials said the change reflects that local streets are for more than just driving.

“We don’t use our residential streets just for car travel alone,” Portland Bureau of Transportation director Leah Treat told council members. “Our kids play basketball on the street, we have block parties on our streets, our kids walk them to school, bike them to school, they go to the library. So, reducing the speeds is also helping us make our neighborhood streets more livable.”

PBOT crews will start putting up the new speed limit signs starting next month, and they will all be in place by April.

