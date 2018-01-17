Corvallis middle school student hospitalized with confirmed case of meningococcal

A middle school student in Corvallis was hospitalized with a confirmed case of meningococcal disease.

The Linus Pauling Middle School student was taken to the hospital Sunday. Benton County health officials are waiting for lab results to determine the strain.

An update on the child’s condition was not released Wednesday.

The student’s illness comes following six cases of meningococcal at nearby Oregon State University over the last 15 months. The most recent case at the college was reported in December.

"At this time there is no epidemiological link to the meningococcal disease outbreak at OSU in Corvallis, but the investigation is still ongoing," said Charlie Fautin, Deputy Director of Benton County Health Department. "We are investigating this case thoroughly with the support of the school district and state health officials. Strain results for this case are forthcoming, and will provide more information."

OSU implemented a new meningococcal disease vaccine requirement for students 25 years old and younger.

Meningococcal is rare for children in middle school, according to health officials.

Symptoms specific to this disease are sudden onset of a high fever, headache, exhaustion, nausea, rash, stiff neck, vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone with a child experiencing those symptoms should seek urgent, same-day evaluation at a health care provider's office, urgent care medical clinic or emergency room.

Customarily people who have spent at least four hours cumulatively in close, face-to-face association with a person suffering from meningococcal disease within seven days before the illness started are considered at highest risk of catching meningococcal disease. It is transmitted through direct contact with droplets from coughing or sneezing, kissing or contact with mucus or saliva from an ill person's nose or throat or by sharing of eating and drinking utensils or vaping and smoking devices.

For more information, go to apps.state.or.us.

