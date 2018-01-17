Police identify suspect in weekend break-ins in Salem neighborhood

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected in a series of thefts from homes and vehicles in south Salem over the weekend.

Officers with the Salem Police Department said three different families on Martin Court South reported finding vehicles broken into Sunday morning and items stolen, including an ATV and the trailer on which it was sitting.

The residents told FOX 12 that this was the third time in a year that thieves had targeted the cul-de-sac.

This time, though, surveillance cameras recorded the break-ins, and Wednesday police identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Christopher Robert Smith.

Investigators believe Smith is a transient with possible ties to Salem and the northern end of the Willamette Valley.

Officers still have not identified a woman seen with Smith in the security footage.

Anyone with information on the location of Christopher Robert Smith or the identity of the female suspect in this case is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

