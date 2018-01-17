Police: Chiropractor in southern Oregon accused of sexually abusing patients

A chiropractor in southern Oregon was arrested on charges of sexually abusing multiple female patients, according to police.

Police said they were initially investigating three reports of unwanted sexual touching by 53-year-old Scott B. Cooper of Medford during chiropractic adjustments and massage therapy sessions. One incident allegedly occurred in October 2017 and the other two were in January.

Investigators said all three victims provided detailed statements about Cooper touching intimate parts of their bodies in sexual ways that were outside standard chiropractic care.

Cooper, who owns Cooper Chiropractic in Medford, was arrested at his office Wednesday morning. Police said an additional female victim was identified after he was taken into custody.

Detectives said the victims are a 17-year-old girl and women ages 20, 24 and 32.

Cooper was booked into the Jackson County Jail on one count of second-degree sex abuse, 10 counts of third-degree sex abuse and four counts of sexual harassment.

His bail was set at $77,500.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

