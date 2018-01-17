Keizer Police Department welcomes new K-9 Kobe to the force

The Keizer Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 to the force.

Kobe hit the streets running on Dec. 12. Police said his first deployment ended with the capture of a wanted felon who ran from officers.

Kobe comes to the department following the death of K-9 Bruno. Bruno had developed a severe bacterial infection and died in October 2017.

Kobe is a 3-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia. He is a tracking dog, but not a drug-detection K-9.

Kobe is partnered with Officer Scott Keniston.

Kobe and Keniston attended a month-long K-9 training academy in Albany. Keniston is an experienced K-9 handler, so most of that training was to apprise him of Kobe’s skills and subtleties and to refine their communication during tracking, trailing, building searches, area searches, discarded item searches, suspect apprehension, handler protection and other potentially dangerous activities.

Kobe is certified through the Oregon Police Canine Association.

The Keizer Police Department reported that all of its K-9s are purchased with funds from private donors. Kobe was purchased with a donation from retired U.S. Marine Corps Mater Gunnery Sgt. Lou Nordyke and his late wife Nancy, who have been longtime supporters of Keizer’s K-9 program.

