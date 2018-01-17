Coastal Flood Warning issued for Thursday for Oregon coast

The National Weather Service is warning that beach goers may want to steer clear of the Oregon coast Thursday.

NWS officials issued a Coastal Flood Warning starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and running until 4 a.m. Friday, with breaker heights increasing to between 25 to 30 feet Wednesday night before peaking at 30 to 35 feet Thursday.

FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said the waves were generated by a storm more than a thousand miles west of the coast which is now moving into Haida Gwaii near southeast Alaska.

Officials warn that there is a potential for damage along the immediate coast due to the very large waves and noted low-lying structures and roads could be flooded or impacted by debris.

Waves are forecast to run much higher onto the beach and will be powerful enough to sweep people of jetties and exposed rocks.

Officials also said it was not safe to be on beaches and jetties since they will be covered by deep water and warned the strong surf could also move logs and other debris around on beaches.

Nelsen also noted there could be localized erosion from the waves, especially during high tides around midnight and noon.

