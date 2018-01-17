Tigard middle school teacher on leave after accusation of throwing marker at student

A Tigard middle school teacher has been placed on leave after a student said she threw a marker at him so hard, it left a welt on his body.

Caitlyn DeRosia’s 12-year-old son Tegan was in home room last Friday at Fowler Middle School when his teacher told the whole class to shut down their iPads. Tegan was taking a little longer to do so.

“She repeated the request to close the iPads at which point, she threw a marker across the room and my son was hit,” said DeRosia.

Tegan went to the principal’s office, right after he took a picture of the welt left behind on his torso. He texted it to his mother.

“I was like, 'oh my gosh! He got hit. He got pelted by a marker!'” DeRosia said.

DeRosia said the principal confronted the teacher and she described the incident as a joke and said she wasn’t aiming for Tegan. But since he spoke up, DeRosia said, now other students are too.

“So now the problem is there are a lot of other students coming out with similar stories from being in her class. So I’m glad he’s made us aware of everything," DeRosia said.

DeRosia filed a police report. In a written statement, school district spokeswoman Susan Stark Haydon said, “We are completing the procedures that are part of our district's investigation process and have not yet reached final resolution. The teacher, however, has been out of the classroom since we learned of this incident.”

DeRosia knows sixth graders can be a handful, but she said kids should not be afraid of their teachers.

“I send my son to school expecting him to be safe and come home having a good day, with everything he needs and he comes home like this. It’s disheartening," she said.

Tigard police have looked into the incident and officers said they found no evidence of criminal intent. They said there likely will not be any charges filed against the teacher.

