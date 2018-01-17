Thief caught on camera taking Portland 6-year-old’s Christmas thank-you cards

Security video showed a man come up onto the McClures’ front porch in northeast Portland and empty the family’s mailbox, taking 6-year-old Harper McClure’s Christmas thank-you cards. (image courtesy McClure family)

Portland 6-year-old Harper McClure (right) said she worked very hard on thank-you cards for people who had given her Christmas gifts before they were stolen from her family’s mailbox. (KPTV)

A thief made off with a northeast Portland family’s outgoing mail, only to steal a 6-year-old girl’s Christmas thank-you cards.

Harper McClure said she was crushed when she learned that a Grinch stole her thank-you notes.

“They were really hard to, kind of, write. They were special to me,” she told FOX 12.

Harper’s parents said the 6-year-old worked very hard to personally write thank-you notes to friends and relatives who sent her Christmas gifts.

Her parents put the cards on their porch as outgoing mail, but on Monday night, surveillance video shows a man coming to the door and stealing that mail.

The video shows him tip-toe up the stairs, then grab the mail and run away from the house.

Harper’s mom Noami McClure said she couldn’t believe someone would be so bold and, now she is wondering what the thief thinks of his haul.

“Well, it’s pretty sad that somebody would seek out our porch and notice that we had things sitting in the mailbox to take,” she said. “Ultimately, I wonder what he thought when he got them because it was the hard work of a 6-year-old.”

The McClures filed a police report and ask anyone who recognizes the suspect in the security images to call Portland police.

