Deputies: Puppies stolen, abandoned in Cornelius have been found

Both of the puppies that were stolen then abandoned in Cornelius have been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said two American Bully puppies escaped through a hole in a fence in the 2000 block of North Fremont Street. The owner learned from a community member that the puppies were seen with a man in the area right after they went missing.

Deputies interview 18-year-old Sheikhnoor Abdi who admitted to stealing the puppies and abandoning them near the railroad tracks around North 26th Avenue and North Fremont Street.

Abdi was arrested and lodged into the Washington County Jail on two counts of theft in the first degree.

The sheriff's office tweeted that one of the puppies was located in the 1300 block of South Dogwood Street by an alert community member Wednesday night.

Great news! One of the two abandoned stolen puppies was located tonight by an alert community member and deputies returned it to its owner.

The other puppy was found in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove by an alert community member. A Forest Grove police officer, along with deputies, met the puppies owners in Forest Grove and returned the puppy to them.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate if there were any other suspects involved in the incident.

