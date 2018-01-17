Beaverton police say missing 14-year-old girl found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton police say missing 14-year-old girl found safe

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Beaverton police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe. 

Police said Yelena Gangelhoff left school early Wednesday and returned home. She then left home again and had not returned.

Late Wednesday, police said that Gangelhoff had been found and is back with her parents. 

