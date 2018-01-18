Fans welcome OSU alum, 2018 Seattle Mariners Caravan in Vancouver

An Oregon State great was back near the Beaver State Wednesday night to sign some autographs and play ball with a few Seattle Mariners fans.

The 2018 Seattle Mariners Caravan made a pit stop at the New Athlete facility in Vancouver. Reps with the Mariners said it was the biggest turnout in all of the caravan stops thus far in the Pacific Northwest.

Joining the caravan this stop was pitcher Andrew Moore, the second round draft pick from Oregon State University who made his big league debut a season ago.

Moore was joined by fellow pitcher Dan Altavilla, broadcaster Dave Sims, and Portland's own Brian Hunter.

Even though Moore grew up a San Francisco Giants fan in Eugene, he is now a role model in navy blue and northwest green.

"I remember growing up having college football players around and it was always the biggest day of the year so it's fun being on the other side of it now and just seeing the the excitement for Mariner baseball coming up is awesome. It's such an awesome community around too, I mean, there are a lot of talented kids so it's a great event," said Moore.

Moore made 11 appearances for the Mariners last season, nine as a starter.

"It was a rough season at times but I think that will be good for me long term, learning to how to respond to adversity and now getting after it pretty good for hopefully a healthy and fun 2018 season," he said.

Moore will be competing for a spot in Scott Servais' five-man rotation when the Mariners head to spring training next month in Peoria, Arizona.

One of Moore's old Civil War rivals from the Oregon Ducks, Ryon Healy, is now a teammate in Seattle, as the first basemen came over in an offseason trade from Oakland.

