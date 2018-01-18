Blazers guard CJ McCollum tips off new season of 'CJ's Press Pass'

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum tipped off the third season of "CJ's Press Pass" in downtown Portland Wednesday night.

McCollum, a journalism major from Lehigh University, invited about 30 teenagers from Portland Public Schools, Beaverton School District and the Boys & Girls Club to an event held in the Barrel Room at the Nines Hotel.

During the "CJ's Press Pass" program, McCollum will provide the students with an inside look into sports journalism. The students will be able to attend events alongside McCollum, receive personalized mentorship from members of the media, and get to have their work published.

This is the second year McCollum connected with the Oakland-based company, Prep2Prep. Prep2Prep is a high school sports website where some of the teens can make some money on their stories and reports.

As an editor of Lehigh's student newspaper, McCollum knows the importance of having a mentor, and the fifth year NBA pro stays in contact with many of the teens who went through the curriculum in it's first two years.

"It's just nice to get good feedback, and I think the biggest thing is to get them experience and figure out what they like and what they don't like about it and make a decision from there," said McCollum. "I think it's important that you take advantage of the platform you have and if I can have kids come out to a game and be eager to learn and prove themselves as individuals then, why not?"

The Press Pass teens have been invited to go behind the scenes and cover the Blazers and Warriors game in Portland on Feb. 14. A student with the best game report will be picked on March 9 and will be invited on for a guest spot on McCollum's radio show, "The Playlist."

McCollum and the Blazers host the Indiana Pacers Thursday night at the Moda Center.

