Subway owner says two of his Salem stores have been burglarized, another robbed

Fox 12's Most Wanted burglarized two Salem Subway stores and robbed another - all in the past four weeks, according to police. Now, a frustrated business owner is asking for the public's help.

In surveillance video, thieves can be seen smashing their way through a Subway store in Salem.

“It's been pretty frustrating, a pretty frustrating month,” said Subway store owner, Chris Luth.

Luth has a pretty amazing attitude – despite half of his subway stores being broken into.

“I don't know, three? Within a month, what is going on," said Luth.

Luth said since Christmas Eve, three of his Subway stores have attracted some uninvited guests who weren’t looking for subs.

Surveillance video from the first break-in on Commercial Street shows a rock flying through the drive-thru window. The first thief clears out the glass and squeezes through with a backpack, the second intruder is right behind while a third person stays outside.

“It was in and out two, three minutes. They came in, they went right for the front cash register,” said Luth.

In another angle the camera catches the gloved trespassers stuffing cash into their bag.

Luth said that essentially happened again only three days later. The second break-in was at a Subway three miles away, also on Commercial Street. This time, cameras weren’t rolling.

But surveillance video did catch the third incident, only this time it was a robbery.

“Very similar type of a break-in,” said Luth.

Luth said the third incident happened Jan. 13 at the Subway on Liberty Road. Luth said the trespassers simply walked in during store hours, just before closing.

“He had his hand in his pocket like he had something,” said Luth.

After the two intruders scope out the place, one of them jumps over the counter, coming face-to-face with a terrified employee.

“She was pretty shaken up that night, she handled it really well," said Luth.

Luth said the robbers made the employee put down the bread she was preparing, and empty out the cash into a bag. Then, the two vanish. Luth hopes that was the last time.

“I'm not getting much sleep at night. Hopefully the cops will catch these guys, hopefully this will help,” said Luth.

Luth said he isn’t sure if all three incidents are connected. He said he’s stepped up his security.

Salem police are investigating

