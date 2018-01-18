Suspect in series of thefts in Salem turns self in to deputies

A man sought by Salem police for allegedly stealing from cars and homes will appear in court Thursday after he turned himself in to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Salem police asked for the public’s help locating Christopher Robert Smith.

He was identified as a suspect in a series of thefts from homes and vehicles in south Salem over the weekend.

Surveillance footage shows a man looking directly into the camera during a theft.

But the police didn’t end up needing the public’s help in finding Smith.

Smith contacted FOX 12 Wednesday to say he planned to turn himself in to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and he did.

He also publicly posted a photo on to his Facebook page, which shows him in the same sweatshirt as his Marion County booking photo.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Thursday.

