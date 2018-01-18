On the Go with Joe at Rose City Classic

The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.

The 5-day event series is one of the largest and most popular dog shows in the country.

Pups of all kinds of breeds, more than 100, are in town, including Fearless the Pomeranian.

Dogs will be judged to see who is best in their breed, based on body structure, behavior and more.

Meet Broadway and Fearless- two of the stars at the #rosecityclassic dog show. All pooches big and small coming your way live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kZrpP2sGLq — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 18, 2018

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on Jan 18, 2018 at 7:33am PST

To learn more about the dog show, visit the Rose City Classic website.

