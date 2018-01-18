On the Go with Joe at Rose City Classic - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Rose City Classic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic. 

The 5-day event series is one of the largest and most popular dog shows in the country.

Pups of all kinds of breeds, more than 100, are in town, including Fearless the Pomeranian.

Dogs will be judged to see who is best in their breed, based on body structure, behavior and more. 

To learn more about the dog show, visit the Rose City Classic website.

