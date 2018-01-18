On the Go with Joe at Rose City Classic

The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.More >
Since 1967, a family-owned company has been making pizza in Clackamas that’s enjoyed by people across America.More >
Have you ever wanted to go face-to-face with a 10-foot ogre, or maybe skip along the sands of a tropical paradise? Now, you can, and a whole lot more, all while at a friendly neighborhood bowling alley.More >
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, when Americans remember the civil rights leader and the fight for equality, and a new exhibit examines the civil rights movement here in Oregon.More >
For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.More >
In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918. To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.More >
For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.More >
If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.More >
Anyone looking for a way to mix up their workout may find that a new obstacle course training center may be just what they need.More >
A New Year’s diet we can all get behind: healthy ice cream. UpStar Ice Cream just launched in the last two months in Portland and started in Gabby Sanders and Chris Spencer’s apartment with an ice cream maker.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A Tigard middle school teacher has been placed on leave after a student said she threw a marker at him so hard, it left a welt on his body.More >
A group of men and women in California hope to form a new state, despite the long odds.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >
Beaverton police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.More >
The National Weather Service is warning that beachgoers may want to steer clear of the Oregon coast Thursday.More >
For teens, using either marijuana or cigarettes is associated with higher odds of psychotic-like experiences, a new study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry found.More >
Police arrested 12 people for feeding the homeless at a public park in California, according to multiple reports.More >
Firefighters are warning of dangerous conditions on the Oregon coast after a Portland woman was hit by a large wave and log near Lincoln City.More >
