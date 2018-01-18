Police: Stabbing suspect arrested in Battle Ground after assaulting father, mother, sister

A 21-year-old stabbing suspect accused of attacking his family was arrested in Battle Ground, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of North Parkway Avenue at 12:47 a.m. Thursday.

A girl at the scene told officers her father had been stabbed by her brother.

Officers entered the home and found a 42-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but an update on his condition was not released.

The man’s 21-year-old son, Colin Dixon, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Dixon was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, domestic violence, and second-degree assault, domestic violence.

In addition to stabbing his father, police said Dixon also stabbed his sister and assaulted his mother with a knife.

All three victims were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning, according to police.

