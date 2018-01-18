Landslide causing cracks in roads near Mulino - KPTV - FOX 12

Landslide causing cracks in roads near Mulino

Drivers in Clackamas County will have to take different routes Thursday after county officials closed a road with significant cracks being created by nearby landslides.

County crews told FOX 12 they should have Eldorado Road closed at Highway 213 sometime before noon. Once the road closes, crews will open a detour on Union Hall Road.

While there is no debris in the road from a landslide, the shifting ground has drastically widened cracks that first appeared a year ago. The cracks are also affecting Highway 213, and ODOT officials told FOX 12 it’s an ancient slide that became active again last year. 

Road crews are constantly patching cracks the cracks on Highway 213. A few weeks ago they started a drainage project in hopes of a more permanent fix. The work is expected to be complete in the spring. 

Clackamas County is hiring a geotechnical engineer to come up with a solution to fix South Eldorado Road. Officials said it’s unclear when they’ll be able to re-open the road, but they won’t do so until it’s safe.

Meanwhile, ODOT officials said Highway 213 is safe and that crews are monitoring cracks there daily.

