FBI offers $10K reward for counter-hopping Oregon bank robber dubbed ‘Froggy Robber’

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an Oregon bank robbery suspect dubbed the “Froggy Robber” by investigators.

The suspect is wanted in connection with at least four bank robberies since October.

A Columbia Bank in Canby was hit Oct. 19, followed by Albina Community Bank in northeast Portland on Nov. 27, a Wells Fargo Bank in Wilsonville on Dec. 27 and another Wells Fargo Bank on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway on Jan. 11.

The suspect was nicknamed the “Froggy Robber” because in each of the four bank robberies, he jumped over the teller counter to get to the money.

The suspect also used a knife to threaten bank employees in each case.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 20 years old to mid-30s, 5 feet 3 inches tall to 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds.

The FBI released details about each bank robbery Thursday.

Oct. 19, 2017, 10:15 a.m., Columbia Bank, 1455 S.E. 1st Ave., Canby: The suspect was wearing a black cap and a black Columbia raincoat with a bright orange Oregon State Beavers logo on the front and the word “Columbia” on the left sleeve.

Nov. 27, 2017, 11:06 a.m., Albina Community Bank, 2002 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland: The suspect was wearing a light gray sweatshirt with a black baseball cap, gray jeans, white and black tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Dec. 27, 2017, 11 am., Wells Fargo, 8699 S.W. Main St., Wilsonville: The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black beanie underneath the hood and a black backpack covered in elastic cords.

Jan. 11, 10 a.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 6785 Beaverton Hillsdale-Highway, Beaverton: The suspect was wearing a black Oregon State University jacket and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181 or online at fbi.gov/tips.

