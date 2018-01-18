Oregon man charged with generator fraud after Superstorm Sandy - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon man charged with generator fraud after Superstorm Sandy

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Superstorm Sandy, CNN file image Superstorm Sandy, CNN file image
STAMFORD, CT (AP) -

An Oregon man has been charged with stealing deposits Connecticut homeowners had made for generators after Superstorm Sandy.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 56-year-old John Mech, of Seaside, Oregon, took a $7,500 deposit from a Stamford homeowner for a generator in February 2013. The homeowner called Mech multiple times but never received the generator.

Police say they received three other complaints from homeowners who paid Mech for generators that were never installed. Investigators say Mech's company was not registered in the state.

Authorities say Mech told investigators his wife used the deposits for gambling.

Mech's attorney said during an arraignment hearing Tuesday his client has already paid restitution for three cases with the hope that Mech will face a lesser penalty. He was held on $50,000 bond.

