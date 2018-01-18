Stars of ‘Forever My Girl’ stop by MORE to preview new film

Are you a big fan of Nicholas Sparks? Then critics say you're going to love the new romance film "Forever My Girl."
It's a story about coming home and figuring it out just what you left behind.
Stars Jessica Rothe and Alex Roe told MORE it was a story they couldn't pass up.
"Forever My Girl" is based on the best-selling novel by Heidi McLaughlin, but fans can expect some big differences.
Jessica and Alex may be the film's big names, but they both agree their pint-sized co-star, Abby Ryder Fortson, steals the show.
"Forever My Girl" is in theaters starting Thursday night.
