Stars of ‘Forever My Girl’ stop by MORE to preview new film

Are you a big fan of Nicholas Sparks? Then critics say you're going to love the new romance film "Forever My Girl."

It's a story about coming home and figuring it out just what you left behind.

Stars Jessica Rothe and Alex Roe told MORE it was a story they couldn't pass up.

"Forever My Girl" is based on the best-selling novel by Heidi McLaughlin, but fans can expect some big differences.

Jessica and Alex may be the film's big names, but they both agree their pint-sized co-star, Abby Ryder Fortson, steals the show.

"Forever My Girl" is in theaters starting Thursday night.

