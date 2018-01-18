‘Den of Thieves’ shows lives of people on both sides of a heist

In the new film "Den of Thieves," there's a fine line between the good guys and the bad ones.

The film, which stars Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, Pablo Schreiber and O'Shea Jackson Jr, is about police in a vicious search for a group of thieves as they try to plan the ultimate heist.

Butler said he's never before seen anything like how the film shows the similarities in the lives of the two groups on opposite sides of the law.

MORE's executive producer Janie Rios screened the film and said while it felt a little long - the run time is 2:20 - she said the buildup and twists make it a great heist film.

She also said Schreiber, Butler and Jackson all give fantastic performances.

"Den of Thieves" is in theaters starting Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.