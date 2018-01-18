Coast Guard suspends search for man swept out to sea in Depoe Bay

U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended the search for a man who was reportedly swept out to sea near Depoe Bay.

The Coast Guard reported that a helicopter crew and ground crews were assisting other first responders on the Oregon coast in the search for a 47-year-old man.

The man was swept out into the ocean from rocks near the sea wall north of Depoe Bay at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police the man went over the sea wall to look at the ocean when he was swept off the rocks. Police said the man is from Mexico and has no known family in the area.

Coast Guard video of the ongoing search for missing male reportedly swept into the ocean north of Depoe Bay, OR. Updated information has the man's age as between 20 and 30 years old. pic.twitter.com/8Vk8bm7fre — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 18, 2018

Just before 8 p.m., the Coast Guard said they suspended the search and have not located the man. They did not say if and when they would resume searching.

Emergency crews warned of high surf and extremely dangerous conditions on the Oregon coast Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning in effect through midnight.

"People are urged to be aware of the sneaker waves, high water, debris pattern from ocean waves, and not to cross closed parking lots or parks that are closed due to the ocean conditions," according to Oregon State Police.

Firefighters and @USCGPacificNW searching for person swep off rocks in downtown Depoe Bay...DON’T JUMP WALLS, IT’S DANGEROUS!! pic.twitter.com/h6lCNlXurl — Depoe Bay Fire Dist. (@DepoeBayFire) January 18, 2018

In the Lincoln City area, a Portland woman was hospitalized after being struck by a large wave and log on the beach near the Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.