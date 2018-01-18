Fashion designer Tony Iyke talks style and inspiration with MORE

Nigerian-born fashion designer Tony Iyke opened a custom-tailoring business in Oregon City last summer, and Designs by Thor is already racking up style awards and some fashion-forward clientele.

Iyke specializes in bespoke suits and told MORE he wants clients to come out of his shop thinking they look like a million bucks, even if their clothes cost quite a bit less than that.

He said he wants when anyone thinks custom clothing for them think of Designs by Thor.

The designer already has people from around the world coming to Oregon City for his custom designs, including big-name clients like Tommy Thayer, the lead guitarist for the band KISS.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.