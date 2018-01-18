Bar plans brewing at Music Millennium

What could be more Portland than an independent record store that allows you to sip on a craft beer while you shop for new music?

It's an idea that's been brewing at Music Millennium on East Burnside for years now, and next month, it will become a reality.

The in-store bar will feature a selection of craft beers on tap plus wine and Pabst Blue Ribbon by the can.

Customers will be able to sip their beverages while browsing the store's massive selection of vinyl and CDs.

There is no set date yet for the bar's opening, but owner Terry Currier says it will be sometime in February, adding that there will be a grand opening celebration for the bar on the store's 49th anniversary on March 15.

