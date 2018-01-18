I-5 semi crash near Cottage Grove pushes concrete barrier into oncoming lanes; 5 injured

A semi crashed into the center concrete barrier on Interstate 5 near Cottage Grove, pushing sections of the barrier into oncoming traffic.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 168 at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a southbound semi driver lost control of the trailer and struck the outside guardrail, overcorrected and then crossed both southbound lanes before striking the center barrier.

The crash dislodged several large concrete sections and pushed them into the northbound lanes.

A second truck driver stopped at the scene, got out of the semi and attempted to warn southbound traffic about the crash, according to troopers.

The 55-year-old man from Myrtle Creek was hit by a southbound Dodge pickup. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Four northbound vehicles then crashed into the dislodged concrete barriers. The four drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to police.

The highway was shut down in both directions immediately after the crash, with one lane open each way within two hours.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews replaced six concrete barrier sections.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.