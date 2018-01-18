Caught on camera: Dramatic boat crash leads to lawsuit in Clatsop County

A dramatic boat crash that was caught on camera has led to a lawsuit in Clatsop County.

The crash occurred in August on the Columbia River, but the lawsuit was filed earlier this month.

Video of the incident shows several people in a boat jumping into the water as another boat speeds toward them.

One of the fishermen in the first boat was off-duty police officer Bryan Maess. Maess is suing the other boat driver, Marlin Lee Larson, claiming Larson was driving while distracted by using his cell phone to text or make calls.

Maess states in court documents that he still deals with pain from jumping off the boat, which caused injuries to his knee, arm, shin, ankle and side of his head.

Court documents state Maess had to take time off from work and he still has to wear a knee brace.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for medical care and lost wages.

Larson declined to comment when contacted this week.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.