Winter weather returns to Mt. Hood

A much-needed winter storm hit Mt. Hood Thursday, bringing four inches of snow to Government Camp and eight inches or more to higher elevations like Timberline Lodge.

Snow began falling around 1:30 p.m., and by late afternoon it was blowing sideways as skiers and snowboards took to the slopes.

“We actually got really lucky,” Erin Bardagjy, who was visiting the mountain with her family for their annual ski trip, said. “We don’t do this very often at all so we just are so excited, we woke up this morning to snow and were like, let’s go!”

Two inches of fresh powder fell Thursday morning, then the weather cleared out for a few hours before the snow-filled clouds returned.

“[We’re expecting] another 5-8 today, and a bunch tonight, and the forecast is calling for 2-3 every day through Sunday,” John Burton with Timberline Lodge said.

It’s the perfect winter day for skiers and boarders, in the midst of a snow season that’s been a little rough.

“It hasn’t necessarily been the lack of dumping, but it will snow and then it will get warm and the snow level will get up to 9,000 feet. It just needs to stay colder, that’s all,” Burton added.

Right now there is a 50-inch base at Timberline, where staff members are looking forward to February and March, traditionally heavy snow months.

Thursday, visitors weren’t only hitting the slopes but stopping to make snow angels and greet Bruno, one of the St. Bernard mascots at the lodge.

Bruno will be turning 1 year old on January 27, and the lodge will be hosting a party for him that day complete with treats, prizes and live music.

