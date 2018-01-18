Salem 21-year-old dies after crash on Hwy 22W in Polk Co.

Troopers said a 21-year-old woman died Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 22W in Polk County.

According to the Oregon State Police, Lauren Beasley of Salem was headed north in a silver 2005 Honda CRV shortly after 10 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road near milepost 5.

The SUV struck a guardrail on the westbound lane, then crossed into the eastbound lane, went down a 20-foot embankment and struck a tree on the eastbound shoulder.

Investigators pronounced Beasley dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash. They said they believe speed to be a contributing factor in the incident.

The eastbound lane of Highway 22W was closed for around five hours after the crash. Polk County Fire, Sheridan Fire, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office all assisted in the response.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.