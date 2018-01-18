Salem man sentenced to life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting

A Salem man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges including murder for a deadly drive-by shooting in 2016.

Isaiah Robert Garcia, 20, also pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Garcia was arrested in September 2016. He was 18 years old at the time.

Police said he shot and killed 25-year-old Leonardo Martinez-Hernandez of Salem on the 3600 block of 47th Avenue Northeast.

Court documents state Garcia drove by Martinez-Hernandez, who was talking with two people on the sidewalk, when Garcia stopped and tried to pick a fight. Garcia left the scene, but came back 10 minutes later and fired three rounds at the group, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martinez-Hernandez was shot in the chest and the leg. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Court documents state an anonymous caller identified Garcia as the shooter.

After pleading guilty Thursday, Garcia was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after an unspecified period of time. He was also sentenced to a lifetime of post-prison supervision.

