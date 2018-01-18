Police: Wanted man leads officers on chase, crashes into Corvallis veterinary clinic

A man with multiple felony warrants led officers on a chase that ended when he crashed into a Corvallis veterinary clinic, according to police.

An officer attempted to stop a car with a headlight out at around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, but the suspect took off.

A chase ensued, lasting upward of two miles. Police said the suspect crashed into a parked car and then hit the Town & Country Animal Clinic near Northwest 9th Street and Walnut Boulevard.

The business was not open at the time.

Police arrested Tristian DeWolfe, 20, of Philomath on numerous charges including hit and run, reckless driving, resisting arrest, DUII, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. Officers said he was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Police said DeWolfe had more than a dozen warrants out for his arrest in connection to charges including possession of heroin, ID theft, interfering with a peace officer, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.