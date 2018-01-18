Reward offered to catch Washington County attempted murder suspect

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $1,000 to help catch a Washington County attempted murder suspect.

Deputies have been searching for Cory Alexander Bedford, 28, since October 2017.

Investigators said Bedford and his brother, Chase Bedford, 19, of Portland, were involved in an altercation with two other men the night of Oct. 4.

Deputies said the Bedfords chased the other men and fired shots at their car, before stabbing them when the chase ended on a cul-de-sac near the Oak Hills neighborhood.

Deputies said the victims survived.

Chase Bedford was later arrested on charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

Cory Bedford is believed to have driven away from the scene in a white Ford F-250 pickup with Oregon plates 161HTR. He is described as a tan-skinned man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 245 pounds.

The reward is offered for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

