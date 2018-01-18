Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Sherwood had pointed rifle at law enforcement

On left, officer-involved shooting scene near Sherwood last Friday. On right, prior jail booking photo of Remi Sabbe.

New details were released Thursday about the deadly officer-involved shooting in the Sherwood area last week.

Remi Sabbe, 54, of Tigard, was shot and killed in a field off Southwest Roy Rodgers Road near Scholls-Sherwood Road on Friday afternoon.

The incident began with reports of shots fired and Sabbe driving erratically in the area. A Sherwood officer attempted to contact Sabbe, but the officer said Sabbe drove away and crashed his truck into a tree.

More gunshots were heard and the officer said Sabbe was seen with a rifle.

Tactical officers responded to the scene and an “expansive perimeter” was established for public safety in the highly traveled area.

By 3:30 p.m., investigators said Sabbe drove away from tactical officers, which led them to perform a PIT maneuver on his truck.

Deputies said Sabbe started to exit his truck with an AR-15 rifle still on his lap.

Sabbe then turned toward tactical officers and pointed the rifle at them, according to investigators. At that point, tactical officers fired at Sabbe.

Tactical Negotiation Team members, including embedded tactical combat medics, attempted lifesaving measures, but Sabbe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a loaded AR-15 rifle was recovered from inside the truck.

The law enforcement personnel who fired at Sabbe were identified Thursday as Deputy Earl Brown and Cpl. Cade Edwards. Brown has been with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office since 2008, while Edwards has been with the force since 2003.

Court records show Sabbe has been charged with DUII multiple times in the past, including arrests in 2006 and 2014 in Washington County, as well as violations in Multnomah and Linn counties.

No other details have been released about the officer-involved shooting investigation.

