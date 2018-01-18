Storm watchers enjoy the show as Cape Disappointment slammed by heavy waves

Driftwood logs piled up on the beaches near Cape Disappointment as huge waves crashed the Pacific coast in Washington and Oregon Thursday. (photo courtesy of Clifford Paguio)

Wild weather packed a punch on the Oregon and Washington coasts Thursday, giving storm chasers quite a show.

The turbulent coast weather saw everything from pouring rain to hail and sunshine, but nothing was more dramatic and impressive than the ocean.

The spray could be felt as the surf crashed the rocks even at the Lewis and Clark Center at Cape Disappointment, some 80 to 100 feet above the water.

Earlier in the day, visitors on the beach got an even crazier show as waves burst onto the beach, kicking up dozens of huge pieces of driftwood and piling the logs up on the sand.

Rangers at Cape Disappointment State Park had to shut down the parking lot to that beach and are trying to keep people from walking down there, telling FOX 12 it is far too dangerous for visitors.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for the coast through midnight, with 20 to 30-foot waves possible. They are also warning about the possibility of coastal flooding.

Despite the wind, rain and hail Thursday, some storm lovers said they were eager to take it all in.

“We’re just out here to see what we can see and just enjoy it, and just accept it and love it and just go with it, you know,” Seaside resident Raymond Young said.

“I think it’s cool because we don’t really see this in Seattle. It doesn’t get super windy like this, so I think it’s fun,” Seattle resident Skylar Kulczycki added.

