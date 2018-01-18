Police suspect arson in string of fires in Astoria

Investigators say an arsonist is on the loose in Astoria after crews responded to six fires in the last two weeks, leaving a growing amount of damage and residents on edge.

All of the fires have happened in the Upper Town neighborhood. Police have no idea who is responsible or what their motive could be, and that’s why neighbors are worried.

The first fire flared up on January 6, and the most recent one just happened Wednesday morning when neighbors on 38th Street woke up to find a pick-up truck on fire.

Other victims found fires on their front porches and in a detached garage. Investigators are not positive the garage fire was arson yet, but given its proximity to the others, the homeowner doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence.

Justin Hunt lives in the neighborhood and thinks kids might be responsible because all the fires are being set on the same street.

He said he wants them to know that people in the neighborhood are watching and they want to put a stop to it.

“I sleep with my bedroom window open and my gun next to my bed, and every time I hear something, we’re jumping up and running outside,” he told FOX 12. “I mean, that’s 50 feet from my house, so yeah, we’re concerned.”

Anyone with any tips or leads about who’s responsible for the fires is asked to call Astoria police.

