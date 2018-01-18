Deputies: Clatskanie man forced wife’s hands into hot oil, tried to strangle infant son

Deputies say a Clatskanie man fled his home after he forced his wife’s hands into hot frying oil and attempted to strangle his 7-month-old son.

Jeremiah D. Crothers, 34, was arrested early Wednesday morning in St. Helens.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 19000 block of Swedetown Road after getting a call from a domestic violence advocate late Tuesday night.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they learned Crothers had fled the scene. They began searching for him, finding him just after midnight with the assistance of St. Helens Police officers at his workplace on Old Portland Road.

Crothers was taken into custody without incident and arraigned Wednesday morning on charges including attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, coercion and fourth-degree attempted assault. He remains in custody and his bail was set at $217,750.

"The allegations in support of this arrest are alarming," Sheriff Jeff Dickerson said in a release. "Domestic Violence is a scourge that our deputies frequently encounter. Fortunately, we were able to find the suspect in a timely manner and put a stop to the violence, and give this mom and child a chance to survive."

